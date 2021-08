Gobble, Gobble, Gobble!!!

Was driving home from the store and got about a block away from the house and saw these guys struttin around the small park. So went on to the house and run in and grabbed the camera and ran back up the street to get a couple of shots. Fortunately, no one else came along and scared them off, so they were still there when I got back. It's a hen and two little ones. Have been seeing them around the neighborhood, but this was the first opportunity that I had to get a couple of shots.