The Geese Are Stopping Traffic!

As I was driving down this road, I saw the crazy geese start to cross from the far left side. Fortunately, the guy in the truck saw them and slowed down to let them get out of his lane. Then they were in mine. I had just left one of my spots so had the camera on the seat, so while I had to stop, got a couple of shots and they slowly crept on off of the road.