Eye to Eye with This Guy! by rickster549
Photo 2027

Eye to Eye with This Guy!

Saw this guy on the sidewalk so tried to get a different view. Didn't have to lay down, but did put the camera on the sidewalk and using Live View, was able to get a head on shot of the Eastern Lubber grasshopper.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Rick

@rickster549
