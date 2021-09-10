Sign up
Photo 2027
Eye to Eye with This Guy!
Saw this guy on the sidewalk so tried to get a different view. Didn't have to lay down, but did put the camera on the sidewalk and using Live View, was able to get a head on shot of the Eastern Lubber grasshopper.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th September 2021 11:20am
Tags
misc-rick365
