Tonight's Moon Shot! by rickster549
Photo 2030

Tonight's Moon Shot!

Got home from sunset and noticed the moon shining bright so had to try and get a couple of shots from the driveway. Seems like they turned out pretty well.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Really nice detail
September 14th, 2021  
