Photo 2031
Bee on the Flower!
Not sure what kind of bee this one is, but it is a lot different from the rest of them.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6635
photos
193
followers
47
following
556% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th September 2021 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Looks more like a wasp...but not sure.
September 15th, 2021
