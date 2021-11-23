Previous
Lizard in the Pipe! by rickster549
Photo 2101

Lizard in the Pipe!

It had it's head out a little further when I first saw it, but by time I got ready to shoot, it had backed up a little and this was all that was left.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Rick

ace
rickster549
Rick
