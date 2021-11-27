Sign up
Photo 2105
Little Blue Heron, Breeding Plumage!
At least that's what my bird book indicated. The red coloration on the head was what distinguishes it from the other Little Blue Herons.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th November 2021 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
