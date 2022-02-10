Previous
Next
Guess Someone Needs to Tell This Guy It's Not Polite to Talk With Your Mouth Full! by rickster549
Photo 2180

Guess Someone Needs to Tell This Guy It's Not Polite to Talk With Your Mouth Full!

Started on the trail and saw this guy jump down on the trunk and started eating. And as soon as I pointed the camera, the mouth opened and it jumped away. Wish I could have got that.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
597% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise