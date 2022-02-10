Sign up
Photo 2180
Guess Someone Needs to Tell This Guy It's Not Polite to Talk With Your Mouth Full!
Started on the trail and saw this guy jump down on the trunk and started eating. And as soon as I pointed the camera, the mouth opened and it jumped away. Wish I could have got that.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
0
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7082
photos
193
followers
54
following
597% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th February 2022 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
