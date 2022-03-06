Sign up
Photo 2204
Broadhead Skink Soaking Up the Sunshine!
I guess spring is here and all of the varmits are coming out. Was surprised to see this guy just sitting on the side of the tree and more surprised when I was able to get fairly up close with the macro lens.
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th March 2022 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So, super close. You got really good details on this Skink.
March 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
