Broadhead Skink Soaking Up the Sunshine! by rickster549
Photo 2204

Broadhead Skink Soaking Up the Sunshine!

I guess spring is here and all of the varmits are coming out. Was surprised to see this guy just sitting on the side of the tree and more surprised when I was able to get fairly up close with the macro lens.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
So, super close. You got really good details on this Skink.
March 7th, 2022  
