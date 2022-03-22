Previous
The Squirrel, Checking to See If I had Any Snacks! by rickster549
Photo 2220

The Squirrel, Checking to See If I had Any Snacks!

He looked like he was expecting to be handed something.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
My goodness, you are close. Cute face.
March 23rd, 2022  
