Hey Mom, I'm Down Here, Feed Me!!! by rickster549
Photo 2289

Hey Mom, I'm Down Here, Feed Me!!!

This is the baby spoonbill trying to get mom to pay attention. There's another little head right behind the big mouth. Not sure if it has been fed or if it's just napping, as mom did just stand up from sitting on both of them
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Cathy
Oh my! The color and pov are wonderful!
May 31st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Enlarged, the details are terrific - fantastic color!
May 31st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
So sweet, colorful
May 31st, 2022  
