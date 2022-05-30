Sign up
Photo 2289
Hey Mom, I'm Down Here, Feed Me!!!
This is the baby spoonbill trying to get mom to pay attention. There's another little head right behind the big mouth. Not sure if it has been fed or if it's just napping, as mom did just stand up from sitting on both of them
30th May 2022
30th May 22
3
3
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th May 2022 9:29am
birds-rick365
Cathy
Oh my! The color and pov are wonderful!
May 31st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Enlarged, the details are terrific - fantastic color!
May 31st, 2022
gloria jones
ace
So sweet, colorful
May 31st, 2022
