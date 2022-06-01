Sign up
Photo 2291
Skink in the Leaves!
Heard this guy running around out in the leaves. Thought it was a squirrel, at first, but finally located it. Can't believe how much noise they make, running through the leaves.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st May 2022 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Carole G
ace
Well spotted and caught
June 2nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
You're good at spotting these little guys
June 2nd, 2022
