Skink in the Leaves! by rickster549
Photo 2291

Skink in the Leaves!

Heard this guy running around out in the leaves. Thought it was a squirrel, at first, but finally located it. Can't believe how much noise they make, running through the leaves.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Carole G ace
Well spotted and caught
June 2nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
You're good at spotting these little guys
June 2nd, 2022  
