Manatee Face Shot!

Finally saw one of the manatee's swimming up close to the pier this morning. It's really hard to get a nice clear shot, but was ready when this one decided to come up for a breath of air. Looked like it had a mouthful of grass and mud that it blew out as it surfaced. The two nostrils up top will usually let you know that there is one near by as it exhales when it surfaces. Need to go to one of the springs where the water is clear. :-)