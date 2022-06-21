Previous
Guess the Pup Made Him Get Out of the Boat! by rickster549
Guess the Pup Made Him Get Out of the Boat!

Didn't look like this guy had a trolling motor, so guess it was easier to just get out and walk around and see what you could catch. While I watched, didn't see him catch anything.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
The pup does look as though he is in command of the boat - can't say that I've seen anyone do this before!
June 22nd, 2022  
