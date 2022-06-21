Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2311
Guess the Pup Made Him Get Out of the Boat!
Didn't look like this guy had a trolling motor, so guess it was easier to just get out and walk around and see what you could catch. While I watched, didn't see him catch anything.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7475
photos
186
followers
54
following
633% complete
View this month »
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
Latest from all albums
2555
2309
2606
2556
2310
2607
2557
2311
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st June 2022 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
The pup does look as though he is in command of the boat - can't say that I've seen anyone do this before!
June 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close