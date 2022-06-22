Previous
Well, This One Didn't Plop! by rickster549
Photo 2312

Well, This One Didn't Plop!

This one just sat there for a while. Did a little scratching and finally ran down the rail and jumped to a tree. Would like to catch the jump one of these times.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Very nice bokeh - it's too hot to jump!
June 23rd, 2022  
