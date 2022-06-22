Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2312
Well, This One Didn't Plop!
This one just sat there for a while. Did a little scratching and finally ran down the rail and jumped to a tree. Would like to catch the jump one of these times.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7478
photos
186
followers
54
following
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd June 2022 10:45am
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Milanie
ace
Very nice bokeh - it's too hot to jump!
June 23rd, 2022
