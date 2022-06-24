Sign up
Photo 2314
Pileated Woodpecker!
Was headed out this afternoon and saw this guy come flying by and stopped in the backyard. So grabbed the camera and headed out to the backyard. Got a few shots, but it just wasn't cooperating with getting into view.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7484
photos
186
followers
54
following
633% complete
View this month »
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
Latest from all albums
2608
2312
2609
2559
2313
2610
2560
2314
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th June 2022 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice clear shot
June 25th, 2022
