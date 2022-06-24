Previous
Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Pileated Woodpecker!

Was headed out this afternoon and saw this guy come flying by and stopped in the backyard. So grabbed the camera and headed out to the backyard. Got a few shots, but it just wasn't cooperating with getting into view.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Nice clear shot
June 25th, 2022  
