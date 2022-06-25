Sign up
Photo 2315
Little Tiny Flowers!
Not sure what these are, but they are really tiny flowers, which actually may be from a weed.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
3
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th June 2022 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice dof and beautiful pink
June 26th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Wonderful focus
June 26th, 2022
Bill
ace
Very nice depth of field.
June 26th, 2022
