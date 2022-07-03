Previous
Sunflower and Monarch! by rickster549
Sunflower and Monarch!

While driving through the neighborhood, I've started seeing a patch of sunflowers, so this afternoon, I decided to stop and try to get a few shots. And wouldn't you know it, there was a monarch sitting on one of the blooms, so made my day.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Rick

rickster549
