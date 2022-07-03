Sign up
Photo 2323
Sunflower and Monarch!
While driving through the neighborhood, I've started seeing a patch of sunflowers, so this afternoon, I decided to stop and try to get a few shots. And wouldn't you know it, there was a monarch sitting on one of the blooms, so made my day.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd July 2022 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
