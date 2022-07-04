Sign up
Photo 2324
The Osprey, Searching the Waters!
While on the pier this morning, this guy started flying around overhead. Guess it was looking for a bite to eat. It did go down, but not sure what was in the water. It splashed and then took off with anything in it's claws.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
7514
photos
186
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th July 2022 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
