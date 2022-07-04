Previous
The Osprey, Searching the Waters! by rickster549
The Osprey, Searching the Waters!

While on the pier this morning, this guy started flying around overhead. Guess it was looking for a bite to eat. It did go down, but not sure what was in the water. It splashed and then took off with anything in it's claws.
4th July 2022

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
