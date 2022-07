Cicada on the Twig!

Was walking back to the car and saw this guy laying on it's back on the ground. Usually when I see one of them like that, I will poke at them and they fly away. This one just grabbed the twig and hung on. I tried to put it on the nearby bench and it just kept crawling off and then falling on it's back. I turned it over several times but it just kept getting over on it's back. I did leave it on it's feet crawling around, but not sure how long that lasted.