Finally Got One of the Hummingbirds! by rickster549
Photo 2334

Finally Got One of the Hummingbirds!

Got around to putting some sugar-water in the feeder and a few of the hummers have started stopping by. Just got to clean that window to get a little clearer shot.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Rick

