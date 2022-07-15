Previous
Next
Cardinal in the Bushes! by rickster549
Photo 2335

Cardinal in the Bushes!

Walking the trail this morning, and this guy flew up there in front of me. Had to really work around some of the limbs to get somewhat of a clear shot, and now I noticed that I still didn't get it totally clear.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
639% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise