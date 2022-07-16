Previous
Next
Hummingbird Silhouette! by rickster549
Photo 2336

Hummingbird Silhouette!

Kept seeing this guy land on this small limb outside of my window. Tried to get some shots, but there was just too much light behind it, so all I could get was just the silhouette.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
640% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill ace
Love this shot.
July 17th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful silhouettes
July 17th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Really like the silhouette!
July 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise