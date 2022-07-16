Sign up
Photo 2336
Hummingbird Silhouette!
Kept seeing this guy land on this small limb outside of my window. Tried to get some shots, but there was just too much light behind it, so all I could get was just the silhouette.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th July 2022 6:54pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Bill
ace
Love this shot.
July 17th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful silhouettes
July 17th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Really like the silhouette!
July 17th, 2022
