The Bunny Rabbit Posed Very Nice! by rickster549
Photo 2379

The Bunny Rabbit Posed Very Nice!

Surprised that the bunny sat there like that while was trying to get the shots. They usually run off into the bushes.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
I've noticed they either freeze (until you turn your head ever so slightly) or run like heck . Glad he cooperated
September 15th, 2022  
