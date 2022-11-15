Previous
May Be Some New Dragonfly's in the Near Future! by rickster549
May Be Some New Dragonfly's in the Near Future!

Saw these two flying around and tried to get some shots in flight, but that didn't happen. Fortunately, they landed and I got a few shots in the muck. They could have picked a little better spot. :-)
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
They don't think of it as a photo moment, do they? Like the reflection.
November 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and reflections.
November 16th, 2022  
