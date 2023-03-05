Sign up
Photo 2546
Egret Fly-Over!
Think this was probably one of the shots of the Egret as it was leaving the nest, and then going out to find more building materials.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Amazing shot
March 6th, 2023
