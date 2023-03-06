Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2547
Mr Pileated Woodpecker Up Close!
Happened up on this guy while it was busy pecking out the bark on the limb. Got a few close up shots before it decided to fly away. Love that hair-do.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8184
photos
181
followers
53
following
697% complete
View this month »
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
Latest from all albums
2791
2545
2843
2792
2546
2844
2793
2547
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th March 2023 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
That hair-do almost looks like he slicked it back :) Nice close-up
March 7th, 2023
