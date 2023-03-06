Previous
Mr Pileated Woodpecker Up Close! by rickster549
Mr Pileated Woodpecker Up Close!

Happened up on this guy while it was busy pecking out the bark on the limb. Got a few close up shots before it decided to fly away. Love that hair-do.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
That hair-do almost looks like he slicked it back :) Nice close-up
March 7th, 2023  
