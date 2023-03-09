Previous
Next
Snowy Egret, Checking out the Real Estate! by rickster549
Photo 2550

Snowy Egret, Checking out the Real Estate!

Back to the Alligator Farm today. A lot of the Snowy Egrets are now coming in and trying to claim their spots. This is one of the trees that they normally claim for their nesting spot. This one may have been claiming it's spot up there.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
698% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Great shot of him resting on the one leg
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise