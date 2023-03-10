Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2551
Snail Kite!
Went down to a couple of parks today in Gainesville Florida. This one was at La Chua Park. Lots of birds and alligators. Found this one, which someone identified as a Female Snail Kite. Not one that I'm used to seeing up in Jacksonville.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8196
photos
181
followers
53
following
698% complete
View this month »
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
Latest from all albums
2846
2549
2847
2796
2550
2848
2797
2551
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th March 2023 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Pretty neat looking bird
March 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close