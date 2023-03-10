Previous
Snail Kite! by rickster549
Snail Kite!

Went down to a couple of parks today in Gainesville Florida. This one was at La Chua Park. Lots of birds and alligators. Found this one, which someone identified as a Female Snail Kite. Not one that I'm used to seeing up in Jacksonville.
10th March 2023

Rick

rickster549
Milanie ace
Pretty neat looking bird
March 11th, 2023  
