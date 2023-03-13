Sign up
Photo 2554
Grey Catbird!
Nice of the Catbird to sit there very still and not making a whole lot of noise. This is one from the La Chua Management Area in Gainesville Fl.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
8205
photos
183
followers
53
following
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th March 2023 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Great spotting
March 14th, 2023
