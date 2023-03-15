Previous
Found the Possum, This Morning! by rickster549
Found the Possum, This Morning!

Heard this guy slipping around out in the leaves and then finally found where it was. Just never could get a really clear shot of it's entire body.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Like his little pink nose!
March 16th, 2023  
