Snowy Egret Showing Off! by rickster549
Snowy Egret Showing Off!

Another one of the Snowy's showing off it's feathers. And Linda Godwin, yes these are the noisiest birds out there. Was fairly quiet until the Snowies started showing up. And the noise that they make will make you laugh, for sure.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
amyK ace
Great capture
March 18th, 2023  
