Previous
Next
Roseate Spoonbill, Coming in for a Landing! by rickster549
Photo 2567

Roseate Spoonbill, Coming in for a Landing!

Not sure what it was aiming for, but it managed to get down in there amongst the limbs.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
703% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks quite a precarious job to land with his spindly legs amongst those twig like branches. He looks ungainly but those beautiful wings were not to be missed ... fav
I
March 27th, 2023  
Milanie ace
He's such a big bird - hard to believe those limbs support him
March 27th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise