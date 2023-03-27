Previous
Squirrel on the Telephone Pole! by rickster549
Photo 2568

Squirrel on the Telephone Pole!

While watching the eagles this morning, saw this guy over by the telephone pole so had to get a couple of snaps of it hanging on there and watching me.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they hold on like a koala, but that tail is a giveaway lol
March 28th, 2023  
Milanie ace
They tickle me every time I se one.
March 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks like he is hanging on like grim death.
March 28th, 2023  
