Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 2583

Pileated Woodpecker!

While checking the eagles out, this guy flew up there and started pecking on the tree. Another tree, not the Eagle tree.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Nice shot of him.
April 12th, 2023  
