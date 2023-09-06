Previous
Male Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 2722

Male Pileated Woodpecker!

Run across a couple of these today, but could get one of them in the frame.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture
September 7th, 2023  
