Photo 2722
Male Pileated Woodpecker!
Run across a couple of these today, but could get one of them in the frame.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th September 2023 12:03pm
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Excellent capture
September 7th, 2023
