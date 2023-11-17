Previous
Bald Eagle on the Nest! by rickster549
Bald Eagle on the Nest!

Been watching a nest in my neighborhood and the eagles have come back to this one again this year. Just wish it was a little closer to get a better view. It's probably about two football fields away from where I can get a shot.
Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
