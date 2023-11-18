Previous
Mushroom or Fountain! by rickster549
Mushroom or Fountain!

Found this mushroom out in the front yard this morning. Sort of strange, the way that it was holding a somewhat large quantity or water. Guess it could be a fountain for some of the smaller critters.
18th November 2023

Rick

