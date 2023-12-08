Previous
Little Turtles on the Log! by rickster549
Photo 2810

Little Turtles on the Log!

On one of the piers and looked down and just happened to see these two guys just hanging out. Had to lean over real slow, as it looked like they were going to jump. They were only about the size of a half dollar.
8th December 2023

@rickster549
