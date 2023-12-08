Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2810
Little Turtles on the Log!
On one of the piers and looked down and just happened to see these two guys just hanging out. Had to lean over real slow, as it looked like they were going to jump. They were only about the size of a half dollar.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8974
photos
168
followers
52
following
769% complete
View this month »
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
Latest from all albums
3054
2808
3107
3055
2809
3108
3056
2810
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
8th December 2023 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close