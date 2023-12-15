Previous
Wind Blown Moss! by rickster549
Photo 2817

Wind Blown Moss!

Very windy down here the last several days. Just happened to look up in the tall trees and saw the moss waving.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Rick

@rickster549
Babs ace
It looks quite spooky blowing in the breeze
December 16th, 2023  
