Previous
Photo 2818
Snowy Egret Doing a Lot of Preening!
This snowy egret was out on this pipe doing a lot of preening. Just love the way they stand out there on the one leg and do all of the work.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
