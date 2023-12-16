Previous
Snowy Egret Doing a Lot of Preening! by rickster549
Photo 2818

Snowy Egret Doing a Lot of Preening!

This snowy egret was out on this pipe doing a lot of preening. Just love the way they stand out there on the one leg and do all of the work.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
772% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise