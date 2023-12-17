Sign up
Photo 2819
Little Blue Heron on the Fountain!
Not sure if it's the same one, but the Little Blue Heron seems to like this platform to stand on. Guess it good that the fountain is not running right now.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9000
photos
167
followers
52
following
772% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
13th December 2023 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
