Previous
Little Blue Heron on the Fountain! by rickster549
Photo 2819

Little Blue Heron on the Fountain!

Not sure if it's the same one, but the Little Blue Heron seems to like this platform to stand on. Guess it good that the fountain is not running right now.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
772% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise