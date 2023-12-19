Previous
My New Early Birthday and Christmas Present! by rickster549
Photo 2821

My New Early Birthday and Christmas Present!

Well, have had it for a couple of weeks, but decided I'd post it on my birthday. Mostly a Christmas present, but why not divide it up between the two. Just got to figure out all of the bells and whistles now.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
772% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Congratulations and happy birthday
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise