Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2821
My New Early Birthday and Christmas Present!
Well, have had it for a couple of weeks, but decided I'd post it on my birthday. Mostly a Christmas present, but why not divide it up between the two. Just got to figure out all of the bells and whistles now.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9007
photos
167
followers
52
following
772% complete
View this month »
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
Latest from all albums
3065
2819
3118
3066
2820
3119
3067
2821
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th December 2023 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Congratulations and happy birthday
December 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close