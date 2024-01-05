Sign up
Previous
Photo 2838
Working on the Sailboat!
Not sure how high that gentleman on the mast was was going up to, but sure wouldn't want that job.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
31st December 2023 12:54pm
Tags
misc-rick365
