Photo 2859
Mr Cardinal Searching for Food!
Just happened to see this guy hop down to the ground and start looking around so managed a couple of shots before it flew off into the bushes.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Haven't even seen many of these this year - and they're usually everywhere in the winter here. Nice shot against the grass
January 27th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Ours has been liking the grass,too
January 27th, 2024
