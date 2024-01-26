Previous
Mr Cardinal Searching for Food! by rickster549
Photo 2859

Mr Cardinal Searching for Food!

Just happened to see this guy hop down to the ground and start looking around so managed a couple of shots before it flew off into the bushes.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Haven't even seen many of these this year - and they're usually everywhere in the winter here. Nice shot against the grass
January 27th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Ours has been liking the grass,too
January 27th, 2024  
