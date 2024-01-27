Sign up
Previous
Photo 2860
Tri-Colored Heron After a Snack!
Caught this little guy going after, I think, some pollywogs in the water. With a lot of rain, the roads in the park had covered over and there were lots of swimmers in there.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th January 2024 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
They are fun to watch.
January 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow look at the twists in his neck.
January 28th, 2024
