Tri-Colored Heron After a Snack! by rickster549
Tri-Colored Heron After a Snack!

Caught this little guy going after, I think, some pollywogs in the water. With a lot of rain, the roads in the park had covered over and there were lots of swimmers in there.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
They are fun to watch.
January 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow look at the twists in his neck.
January 28th, 2024  
