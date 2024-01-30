Previous
Picked Another Camellia Today! by rickster549
Photo 2863

Picked Another Camellia Today!

Trying to get a few flower shots today. Wanted to use the macro for these, but they are just a little too big to get the whole bloom in the shot.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
784% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise