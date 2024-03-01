Previous
Giant Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Giant Swallowtail Butterfly!

One of the first butterflies of the season. Couldn't believe that this one was out and actually sitting still.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Rick

@rickster549
Babs ace
So beautiful well captured fav
March 2nd, 2024  
