I Thought It Was Going to Greet Me! by rickster549
I Thought It Was Going to Greet Me!

As I was getting into the car, he came running down the fence. Guess he thought I might have a treat. Sorry Mr Squirrel, not today. :-)
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Rick

