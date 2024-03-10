Sign up
Previous
Photo 2903
I Thought It Was Going to Greet Me!
As I was getting into the car, he came running down the fence. Guess he thought I might have a treat. Sorry Mr Squirrel, not today. :-)
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
squirrels-rick365
