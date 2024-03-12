Sign up
Previous
Photo 2905
The Azalea's are in Full Bloom!
While looking for the eagles, which were not at home, I noticed this azalea bush, so had to get a shot of it. And just happened that the bell was right beside it.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th March 2024 10:19am
Tags
flowers-rick365
